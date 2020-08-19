Prosecutors: Berlin crashes were Islamic extremist attack

A broken car and a destroyed motorcycle are standing on the Berlin city motorway A100 near the exit Alboinstraße. The State Security is investigating a man who caused the city highway to be closed for hours and who was carrying an alleged ammunition box. According to initial findings, the driver had previously caused several accidents and then announced that the box contained a "dangerous object", a police spokeswoman said during the night.

A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an Islamic extremist attack, prosecutors told the German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

"According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack," the office said.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital's highway. The series of crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, dpa reported.