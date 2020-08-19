Patients say post office slowdown is delaying delivery of life-saving medications

Nathan Geissel, who lives in rural Oregon, has been waiting more than nine days for a life-saving medication to arrive in the mail. As far as he knows, it's stuck in a fulfillment center.

Geissel's doctor prescribed the medicine two years ago to prevent blood clots. He's never experienced delays before.

The U.S. Postal Service has become a political battleground after President Trump said he opposes additional funding because he does't support universal mail-in voting. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump supporter, reportedly ordered recent cost-cutting measures, slashing overtime and curbing late delivery. It has created significant delays in mail deliveries, according to mail worker advocates and others.

Americans are sharing stories about medication delays with the hashtag #USPSMeds. Many are veterans who have reported weeks-long delays. Some are seniors who instead have to visit a pharmacy, putting them at higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Geissel chose mail-order the convenience — the nearest pharmacy is 20 minutes away — and the affordability. His insurance company covers more of the cost of the medication when it's delivered by the U.S. postal service. Geissel has to pay a $135 copay for a months supply if he instead picks it up at a retail pharmacy.

"Thankfully, a local pharmacist approved two more weeks of medication with my health plan that I could pick up as an emergency," said Geissel. "I work in health care, so I know the system, but I can't imagine what it must be like for an elderly patient who doesn't have that same access."

"I'm worried," said Liz Austin by phone. Her mother, Barbara, is sick with cystic fibrosis, a progressive disease that causes lung infections and limits her ability to breathe. "Covid-19 is primarily a respiratory disease, so my mother relies on the mail to get her prescriptions as safely as possible."

Her medicine was so late that her husband had to risk visiting a pharmacy.

After lawsuits from more than 20 state attorneys general and a call to testify before Congress, DeJoy on Tuesday said he's suspending operational changes until after the November election.

Some experts are concerned that the delays will snowball.

"There's an exponential factor to this," said John McHugh, a former congressman who heads up the Package Coalition, an alliance that aims to preserve affordable postal package delivery services. Members of the Package Coalition include Amazon, eBay, and Cigna's Express Scripts. "Once you are behind, what happens next is you get further behind and then further behind."