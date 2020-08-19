Watch live: Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton to speak at DNC Day 3

[The stream is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former President Barack Obama is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday as the party lays out its vision for how a Joe Biden presidency would handle the coronavirus pandemic and rebuild the U.S. economy.

The third night of the convention will see California Sen. Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic Party's vice presidential nomination. Biden on Tuesday was officially designated as the Democrats' nominee to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Also set to deliver remarks are former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party's nominee in 2016 who lost to Trump, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

