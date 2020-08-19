Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Salesforce, Wayfair & more

Stifel downgraded the restaurant hospitality owner of chains like Olive Garden and said it sees a risk/reward that's "balanced."

"We are downgrading DRI to Hold from Buy as we believe the risk/reward looks fairly balanced at the current valuation, especially in the context of a continued challenging sales environment for casual dining restaurants. Although we remain confident in Darden's long-term competitive position, we are not confident the pace of sales recovery will match Street estimates, which we believe is necessary to show meaningful upside from the current level."