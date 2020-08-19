Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands in lower Manhattan on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

In the minutes from its July meeting, the Fed said "the ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term and was posing considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term." That remark put a lid on the market's enthusiasm over Apple reaching a market cap of $2 trillion for the first time.