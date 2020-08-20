Airbnb announces a 'global party ban' for public health reasons

People party on a rooftop in Kips Bay as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on August 1, 2020 in New York City.

Airbnb announced Thursday a global ban on all parties and events at its listings for health reasons.

The home-sharing platform, which made the announcement in a blog post, said it would also introduce a property occupancy cap of 16 people.

"Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," the company said in the post.

The ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and will remain in effect until further notice.

Airbnb said 73% of listings had already banned parties in their house rules.

Last year, the company introduced a global ban on "party houses." These were essentially listings that repeatedly caused a nuisance in the local neighborhood.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, Airbnb removed the "event-friendly" search filter from its platform and told users to adhere to local government guidelines.