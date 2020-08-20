'We're trapped': Californians now face the dual nightmare of wildfires and a pandemic

A convoy of emergency vehicles drives along an emptied Interstate 80 during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, U.S., August 19, 2020.

Kena Hudson's 7-year-old son Clarence has asthma that's sometimes landed him in the hospital. Typically, when wildfire season starts in Northern California, he'll stay indoors but continue to see friends and attend school.

This year, a record spell of wildfires is blanketing much of the state in smoke. Facing a dual threat of reduced air quality coupled with a coronavirus pandemic, Clarence will have to stay indoors around-the-clock.

"We're in a pandemic and a heat wave, and we don't have air conditioning," said Hudson, who's based in Oakland, where temperatures are usually mild. "We can't open up the window, we're trapped, we're hot and no one can come over to play."

Californians across the state are now facing a crisis across multiple fronts. As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, lightning strikes and hot weather have fueled dozens of wildfires. Millions face losing power, and thousands have already been evacuated.

The health effects could also be dire, according to medical experts. Some fear that people with chronic respiratory conditions will avoid seeking care if their symptoms worsen because they fear exposure to the coronavirus.

Andrew Kornblatt, who lives in the East Bay, has asthma and is recovering from a surgery. He's doing his best to avoid refreshing websites with maps showing the spreading fire, but his anxiety is off the charts. "I keep thinking about where we would go if things go south," he said.

Sachin Gupta, a pulmonologist based in San Francisco, said he expects that it could be a lot more challenging for Bay Area companies to bring people back into work, particularly those with asthma or other respiratory conditions. "If you think about indoor office spaces, patients with chronic lung conditions were likely already nervous with the pandemic," he said. "But with the air pollution and struggles to ventilate spaces, would you they want to now?"