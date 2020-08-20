Watch out for hidden fees as colleges pass Covid-related expenses on to students

For the colleges that still plan to bring students back to campus, there is no shortage of expenses associated with in-person instruction.

From Covid-19 tests to new standards for cleaning and disinfecting, the costs are adding up.

For students, that is translating into new fees on an already sky-high tuition bill.

At Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, for example, students taking in-person classes must take a Covid-19 test. To help defray the cost, each student is required to pay a Covid-19 mitigation fee of $950 for the year.

Further, according to the school's website, there will be no refunds for tuition, room and board or any fees, including the mitigation fee, if Merrimack determines that it must shut down and transition to remote learning. The school did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Other colleges and universities are less transparent about the extra charges, but they may still be there, wrapped into pre-existing line items for room and board or student health.