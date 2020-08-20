Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics
Politics

Here are the speakers for the final night of the Democratic National Convention

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • Joe Biden on the final night of the Democratic National Convention will officially accept his party's nomination and deliver his pitch for Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office.
  • Other speakers include New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
  • Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday in an evening that also featured former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Gabby Giffords. 
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, left, and wife Jill Biden stand on stage during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept his party's nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention and tell voters why they should chose him over four more years of President Donald Trump.

Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday in an evening that also included impassioned speeches from former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Gabby Giffords. 

(Here are the highlights from the firstsecond and third nights of the DNC.) 

Speakers for the fourth and final night of the convention, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

VIDEO5:3505:35
Were Obama's attacks on Trump in his DNC speech effective?
Squawk Box

Among them are multiple one-time Democratic primary candidates who have coalesced around Biden, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

CNBC.com will livestream the event, as will the DNC's website.

C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full two hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.

Other speakers include Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom had been eyed as possible vice presidential picks before Biden announced Harris as his choice.

Biden is set to deliver his acceptance speech after 10 p.m.

Here's who is set to speak Thursday night:

  • Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
  • Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.
  • Atlanta, Georgia, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
  • Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
  • Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.