Here are the speakers for the final night of the Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, left, and wife Jill Biden stand on stage during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept his party's nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention and tell voters why they should chose him over four more years of President Donald Trump.

Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday in an evening that also included impassioned speeches from former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Speakers for the fourth and final night of the convention, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.