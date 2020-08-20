Here are the speakers for the final night of the Democratic National Convention

Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept his party's nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention and tell voters why they should chose him over four more years of President Donald Trump.
Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday in an evening that also included impassioned speeches from former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Gabby Giffords.
(Here are the highlights from the first, second and third nights of the DNC.)
Speakers for the fourth and final night of the convention, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Among them are multiple one-time Democratic primary candidates who have coalesced around Biden, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
CNBC.com will livestream the event, as will the DNC's website.
C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full two hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.
Other speakers include Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom had been eyed as possible vice presidential picks before Biden announced Harris as his choice.
Biden is set to deliver his acceptance speech after 10 p.m.
Here's who is set to speak Thursday night: