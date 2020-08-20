One energy stock is up nearly 300% since March, and trader expects more gains

The S&P 500 has rocketed more than 50% from March lows, and a few components have performed even better.

Halliburton, MGM, Chipotle, eBay and L Brands are among the stocks that have at least doubled since the bottom. Halliburton, one of the best performers, has surged nearly 300% since then.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, says Halliburton is just getting started.

"The stock really could have a lot of upside surprise here," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "Halliburton has been in a two-year downward decline. And whenever a stock changes a major trend, a long-term trend, it gives it a lot more upside."

Maley says its recent gains broke shares above a trend line stretching back to mid-2018. To see more upside, Maley said it must move above $17 to confirm the trend.

"This is a sector that's over-hated, under-owned. If it breaks out above $17 in any meaningful way, it could have a lot of upside and be one of the biggest surprises of the last four or five months of the year," said Maley.

Halliburton closed Wednesday at $16.49.