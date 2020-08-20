Iran unveils new missiles as tensions between Washington and Tehran mount over arms embargo

A missile unveiled by Iran is launched in an unknown location in Iran in this picture received by Reuters on August 20, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Iran unveiled a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Thursday, a move likely to peeve Washington as the Trump administration attempts to rein in the regime's missile and nuclear weapon ambitions.

Iran's defense minister Amir Hatami said in a televised address that the missile has a range of approximately 870 miles and that it was named after Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Hatami also said the regime had a new cruise missile boasting a range more than 620 miles and was named after Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Soleimani and Mahdi al-Muhandis were both killed in January in a U.S. strike while riding in a convoy.

Hatami added that the new missiles "will further strengthen Iran's deterrence power."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the nation's new missiles as important for defense.

"Missiles and particularly cruise missiles are very important for us ... the fact that we have increased the range from 300 to 1,000 in less than two years is a great achievement," Rouhani said. "Our military might and missile programs are defensive," he added.