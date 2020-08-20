Lord & Taylor is closing two dozen stores. Here's a map of where they are

Department store chain Lord & Taylor is closing two dozen stores for good as it continues to search for a buyer to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and keep its business alive.

Deals will be up to 40% off, the company said Thursday morning, as it released a complete list of those shops set to liquidate.

Considered the nation's first department store chain when it opened its first shop in New York in 1826, Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. It joined a growing list of retailers that have been pushed to the brink during the coronavirus pandemic. The filing came roughly a year after Lord & Taylor was acquired from Canadian Hudson's Bay Company by the fashion rental subscription service Le Tote.

More than 6,000 permanent store closures have been announced by retailers so far in 2020, according to Coresight Research. A number of the retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year, including J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Stein Mart and Pier 1 Imports, account for hundreds of those.

Mall owners face an especially heavy burden when a department store closes permanently. Those spaces, which can span multiple levels and more than 100,000 square feet, are increasingly hard to replace with new uses. U.S. mall owners Simon Property Group and Macerich have recently hinted at potentially adding more grocery stores to their centers, a trend that is much less common in America compared with other countries.

Lord & Taylor's liquidation sales are being spearheaded by Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers.