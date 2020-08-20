Lord & Taylor is closing two dozen stores. Here's a map of where they are

Department store chain Lord & Taylor is closing two dozen stores for good as it continues to search for a buyer to restructure under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and keep its business alive.
Deals will be up to 40% off, the company said Thursday morning, as it released a complete list of those shops set to liquidate.
Considered the nation's first department store chain when it opened its first shop in New York in 1826, Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month. It joined a growing list of retailers that have been pushed to the brink during the coronavirus pandemic. The filing came roughly a year after Lord & Taylor was acquired from Canadian Hudson's Bay Company by the fashion rental subscription service Le Tote.
More than 6,000 permanent store closures have been announced by retailers so far in 2020, according to Coresight Research. A number of the retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year, including J.C. Penney, Brooks Brothers, Stein Mart and Pier 1 Imports, account for hundreds of those.
Mall owners face an especially heavy burden when a department store closes permanently. Those spaces, which can span multiple levels and more than 100,000 square feet, are increasingly hard to replace with new uses. U.S. mall owners Simon Property Group and Macerich have recently hinted at potentially adding more grocery stores to their centers, a trend that is much less common in America compared with other countries.
Lord & Taylor's liquidation sales are being spearheaded by Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers.
Here is a list of the 24 Lord & Taylor locations set to close (Sorted by: Name, address, city, state, zip)
DANBURY FAIR MALL, 7 BACKUS AVENUE, Danbury CT 06810
WEST FARMS MALL, 400 WEST FARMS MALL, Farmington CT 06032
TRUMBULL STORE, 5065 MAIN STREET, Trumbull CT 06611
MIZNER PARK, 200 PLAZA REAL, Boca Raton FL 33432
NORTHBROOK STORE, 1455 LAKE COOK ROAD, Northbrook IL 60062
WOODFIELD MAL,L 4 WOODFIELD MALL, Schaumburg IL 60173
PRUDENTIAL CENTER, 800 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston MA 02199
NATICK STORE, 1245 WORCESTER ROAD, Natick MA 01760
COLUMBIA MALL, 10300 LITTLE PATUXENT PARKWAY, Columbia MD 21044
WHITE FLINT STORE, 11311 ROCKVILLE PIKE, Kensington MD 20895
TWELVE OAKS STORE, 27650 NOVI ROAD, Novi MI 48377
ROCKINGHAM PARK MALL, 99 ROCKINGHAM PARK BOULEVARD, Salem NH 03079
LIVINGSTON STORE, 111 EISENHOWER PARKWAY, Livingston NJ 07039
ROCKAWAY STORE, 317 MT HOPE AVE, Rockaway NJ 07866
WILLOWBROOK MALL, 4 WILLOWBROOK BLVD., Wayne NJ 07470
CROSSGATES, 1 CROSSGATES MALL ROAD, Albany NY 12203
BAY SHORE MALL, 1701 SUNRISE HWY, Bay Shore NY 11706
WALDEN GALLERIA STORE, 8 WALDEN GALLERIA, Buffalo NY 14225
WALT WHITMAN STORE, 158 WALT WHITMAN ROAD, Huntington Station NY 11746
EASTVIEW MALL, 7979 VICTOR-PITTSFORD ROAD, Rochester (Victor) NY 14564
DESTINY USA, 9629 DESTINY USA DRIVE, Syracuse NY 13204
RIDGE HILL VILLAGE, 157 MARKET STREET, Yonkers NY 10710
BALA-CYNWYD STORE, 121 E CITY AVE, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004
FAIR OAKS MALL, 117778 FAIR OAKS MALL, Fairfax VA 22033