Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

No other industry has more at stake this election than health care. Here's how pros are playing it

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
The US Capitol is reflected in a standby ambulance on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC.
Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to have a lot to say about health care when he speaks to the Democratic convention Thursday night, something that probably won't help a sector that has been underperforming the broader market.

"Investors are taking the same cognitive viewpoint they took in 2016. Fear of a Democratic victory would be an outright negative for health care," said Julian Emanuel, head of equities and derivatives strategy at BTIG.  "The market is extremely fearful of a Democratic victory and its influence on health care, but also in recent weeks, it has become concerned about the president's rhetoric with regard to prices."