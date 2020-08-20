No other industry has more at stake this election than health care. Here's how pros are playing it

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to have a lot to say about health care when he speaks to the Democratic convention Thursday night, something that probably won't help a sector that has been underperforming the broader market.

"Investors are taking the same cognitive viewpoint they took in 2016. Fear of a Democratic victory would be an outright negative for health care," said Julian Emanuel, head of equities and derivatives strategy at BTIG. "The market is extremely fearful of a Democratic victory and its influence on health care, but also in recent weeks, it has become concerned about the president's rhetoric with regard to prices."