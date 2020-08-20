Russia says coronavirus vaccine to be tested on 40,000 volunteers amid safety concerns

An employee at work at the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry that produces a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be produced at the institute and other Russian pharmaceutical plants. It will be available to general public on January 1, 2021.

Russia claimed its coronavirus vaccine, the first to be registered worldwide, will soon be tested on 40,000 people in order to test its reliability.

The vaccine, called "Sputnik V," has been hailed by Russian authorities as safe and effective after it received domestic regulatory approval earlier this month. Full-scale production is due to start in September.

Health experts and public officials, however, have expressed concern over the proposed vaccine, citing the speed of its approval and the lack of available data. The results of two months of small-scale human trials in Russia have not yet been made available to the public.

"The so-called conditioned registration certificate means that we are obliged to conduct an additional expanded clinical trial," Denis Logunov, deputy director for scientific work of Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said in an online briefing on Thursday, according to a translation.

"And currently we have agreed on a huge protocol for 40,000 participants. The purpose of this protocol is not that much to study the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine, that goes without saying … But, additionally, we will have to assess the epidemic efficacy of this vaccine," Logunov said.

Russia's vaccine is being developed at the Gamaleya Research Institute in Moscow.

