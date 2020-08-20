Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ross Stores, Keysight Technologies & more

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of October 14, 2015 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Thursday:

Ross Stores — Shares of the discount retailer rose about 0.5% in after-hours trading on the back of a surprise profit and better-than-expected revenues. Ross posted a profit of 6 cents per share, which includes a benefit of 19 cents per share, and revenue of $2.68 billion for the first quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 28 cents per share n revenue of $2.51 billion. However, CEO Barbara Rentler said: "There remains significant uncertainty on how the pandemic will continue to evolve and affect consumer demand and the economy, and the potential exists for additional government mandated shutdowns."

OSI Systems — The X-Ray machine developer's stock slid more than 3% after the company issued disappointing revenue guidance for fiscal 2021. OSI Systems expects revenue to range between $1.09 billion and $1.14 billion. That's below a FactSet median estimate of $1.19 billion.

Sorrento Therapeutics — Sorrento shares climbed 2.6% after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to buy SmartPharm Therapeutics for up to $19.4 million in common stock. The deal is expected to close next month. "The merger with Sorrento presents a tremendous opportunity to advance our next-generation, non-viral gene therapy technology," said SmartPharm CEO Jose Trevejo in a statement.

Keysight Technologies — Keysight Technologies shares popped more than 6% in after-hours trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Keysight reported a profit of $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $915.4 million, according to FactSet.