Why a Microsoft-backed start-up pivoted to a fitness app after helping Fortune 500 firms to build machines that can 'see'

In 2016, Roland Memisevic, Ingo Bax and Moritz Mueller-Freitag — the three entrepreneurs behind a start-up called TwentyBN — set out to create a platform that businesses could use to add a form of artificial intelligence to their products known as computer vision.

Built off the back of research carried out at Toronto University and Mila (a Quebec AI Institute), TwentyBN's platform is relatively technical and complex. But at a fundamental level, it allowed companies to build computer vision features into their products so that machines can "see" and understand what's around them. The main use case has been with virtual assistants.

The founders, who oversee a team of 30 employees spread across Toronto and Berlin, started out by licensing their platform to companies in automotive, health care, retail, and manufacturing. TwentyBN said a leading consumer device manufacturer, who cannot be named for contractual reasons, used its technology in one of their product lines.

"We thought the technology was sufficiently mature that you could give lots of Fortune 500 companies access to it and then they could make their products more interactive," Moritz Mueller-Freitag, co-founder and chief operations officer at TwentyBN, told CNBC.

But TwentyBN, which stands for Twenty Billion Neurons, was mistaken.

"The non-tech companies that we worked with don't have the in-house talent and the resources to work with this platform in a self-service way," said Mueller-Freitag.

"We realized the market didn't understand the new kinds of applications you can build (with computer vision technology)," he said. "That's when we started searching for our own products."