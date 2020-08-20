Watch live: Joe Biden accepts nomination at Democratic National Convention

[The stream is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president on Thursday, and state his case for how he can unite America and lead it out of chaos, on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

The finale of the four-day DNC will also feature speeches from former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The convention is being held virtually due to the ongoing public health threat of the coronavirus pandemic. But despite the absence of cheering crowds that are typical of in-person political conventions, this year's DNC still managed to deliver emotional resonance with impassioned speeches from former President Barack Obama and former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night.

