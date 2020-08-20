White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from vocal cord surgery

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci participates in a roundtable with U.S. President Donald Trump on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, U.S.

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading health experts during the country's fight against the pandemic, underwent surgery on his vocal cords and is recovering at home, according to a person close to the infectious disease expert.

Fauci underwent surgery to remove a polyp, a vocal lesion that can cause hoarseness, on Thursday morning and is home recovering, the person said.

He's expected to be back online by Friday and back at work running the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases by Monday, according to an agency spokeswoman.

CNN contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta tweeted that Fauci told him he was doing well. Doctors have suggested Fauci "curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover," according to Gupta's tweet.

Fauci, a member of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, has made numerous, almost daily appearances since the beginning of the U.S. outbreak, speaking to George Washington University in a virtual Q&A as recently as Wednesday.

His advice has made him somewhat of a celebrity in recent months, at times publicly contradicting President Donald Trump's position on reopening the economy and calling for the universal wearing of face coverings.

Fauci has also worked closely on developing a Covid-19 vaccine in his role at the NIAID. A spokesperson for the institute was not immediately available for comment.