6 things women shouldn't do when starting a business

Delmaine Donson | E+ | Getty Images

And plenty of women who have started thriving businesses are eager to share advice on what works and what doesn't. From convincing male investors that your product and idea are valuable to presenting yourself in the best possible light, here's advice from three women who have successfully navigated a predominantly male business world.

1. Don't forget your top investor

Young women who want to start a business often ask, "What data do I have to have to get an investor?" Wrong question, says Anna Zornosa, CEO and founder of the shapewear and fashion site Ruby Ribbon. Since you're the one who will have to cancel trips and go without sleep, "the biggest investor is you," said Zornosa, who says her site has had year-over-year growth of 60% to 100% since starting in 2012.

What data do you need to have to make sure that, year after year, this is the right investment for you to make? Anna Zornosa CEO of Ruby Ribbon

In other words, frame the question — and answer it — with yourself at the center. "What data do you need to have to make sure that, year after year, this is the right investment for you to make?" she said. Ask what has to happen for the investment to pay off, and ask what it will cost you.

2. Don't drown in details

"Aim for excellent, not perfect," said Lynn Perkins, CEO and co-founder of UrbanSitter, a platform that connects babysitters with parents through community recommendations. Perkins' company started in 2010. Stopping to nail down every single aspect of how her platform would work might have caused her to miss a key metric, Perkins says. She knew she wanted recommendations from friends to figure into choosing child-care providers. But it turned out that contacts from the provider turned out to be good substitutes. "By starting with 'good,' we wound up with a better product," she said. "If you put out something incomplete, you can learn more." It's a tough lesson, but you need to take in feedback and fold that into your model.

3. Don't apologize

Fran Maier, CEO of rental site BabyQuip, credits another entrepreneur, Margot Schmorak, CEO of Hostfully, with this bit of advice. "She doesn't say, 'I'm sorry,'" said Maier, who said her company's revenue is in the millions of dollars. She started the business in 2016. Of course, you should apologize in your personal life. But in business, no. Women say it a lot, and it can cut into their standing. Whether you're late to a meeting or you've slipped up on your numbers, don't apologize. "It's really powerful to take that out of your vocabulary," Maier said.

4. Don't over-explain

How you speak and present yourself matters. Even emails can send the right or wrong message. "Women write longer emails justifying [business decisions]," Maier said. But that need to over-explain can come off as insecurity. "Men write shorter emails: boom, send," Maier said.

5. Don't be a tightwad

A cliché, but true: It takes money to make money, Maier says. If you want to succeed at being a supplier on her BabyQuip platform, for instance, you'll need to spend money on high-quality cribs or playpens. You might want to buy marketing materials or pay an expert to help spread the word. If spending money is difficult, you might look at it as investing in yourself.

6. Don't flinch