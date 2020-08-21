Amazon's consumer boss Jeff Wilke, a top lieutenant to Bezos, will step down in 2021

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, will retire from the company in the first quarter of 2021, Amazon announced in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Dave Clark, who is senior vice president of retail operations, will succeed Wilke after he retires, Amazon said.

Wilke has been with Amazon for over two decades, joining the company in 1999, to lead global operations. Since then, he's risen through the ranks and now oversees the company's core e-commerce and physical retail business. He was widely considered to be a potential successor for CEO Jeff Bezos should he ever step down.

Representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.