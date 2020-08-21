'Too little, too late': British students left frustrated over college admissions mess

U.K. students due to attend college this year have shared their concerns and frustration after a computer algorithm initially used to standardize grades put their places in jeopardy.

Despite the British government announcing Monday that it was reversing its use of the algorithm to adjust grades, which determine admission into U.K. colleges, students are still angry.

Ell Thomas told CNBC the U-turn was "a bit too little, too late."

The algorithm was used to moderate teacher grading, as students were unable to take exams due to the coronavirus pandemic, so predicted grades were used as a basis.

Thomas missed out on her place to study human, social and political sciences at the University of Cambridge because her grades were lowered by the algorithm.

She previously attended Lord Williams's Upper School, a "run-of-the-mill" state school, in Oxfordshire and would be the first in her family to go to college.

Thomas was previously predicted 3 A*s — the equivalent of an A+ and therefore the highest grade a student can achieve. She got two A*s and an A in her mock exams, which are like the PSATs in the United States, and she was precited three As for her summer exams.

On results day last week, however, she was awarded with two As and a B grade, meaning she missed out on her place at Cambridge.

Thomas' B grade was sociology, a subject that she claimed was popular at her school and one it historically had not performed as well in.

The U.K.'s exam body, the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), said that it asked teachers to submit predicted grades, as well as to rank students in each subject.

Ofqual then applied a statistical standardization model to ensure "fairness" nationally. This took into account the historic performance of a school in particular subjects. But for subjects with a smaller class size the standardization calculation put more weight on teacher-predicted grades.

Nearly two-fifths of students saw their predicted grades lowered by this standardizing "algorithm."

Indeed, Thomas said that two close school friends who studied a more specialist math course and subsequently had a smaller class size, did not see their predicted grades lowered by the algorithm, and secured their places at Cambridge.

"So two of my best friends basically got in and I didn't purely because of some algorithm," she said.

The algorithm has therefore been accused of widening existing inequality within the college admissions system, by basing its calculation on the school and class size.

In fact, Britain's opposition Labour party called the algorithm "unlawful" in an open letter to U.K. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Ofqual, on Wednesday, alleging that it breached "a range of anti-discrimination legislation."

The debacle has also seen calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire Williamson or questions as to whether the education secretary would resign.

Williamson said he's "incredibly sorry" for the exam distress and said his main priority now is to ensure students get fair results.

Thomas said the whole situation had left her feeling "powerless" — "It's just luck ... and I don't think my future should be decided by a lucky computer."