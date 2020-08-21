Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Boston Beer, Salesforce, Estee Lauder & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Wedbush downgraded the homebuilder mainly on valuation.
"Our downgrade is strictly valuation based as we anticipate demand for new housing is likely to move higher from current levels based on record low mortgage rates, a severe lack of existing home inventory, and the heretofore unexpected need for multi-functional housing in the new work/school from home era. At current levels, we believe DHI's stock price fairly reflects our housing industry outlook."
Morgan Stanley upgraded the makeup and skin care company after it reported a bigger than expected loss for its earnings report on Thursday. The firm said its bullish on the company over the long-term and after the coronavirus passes.
"We are OW EL, as we see key value drivers as still intact longterm post COVID, particularly skin care momentum and a shift to e-commerce, and more COVID challenged areas as likely to recover, with new H2 FY21 EPS guidance and LT margin guidance from EL's fiscal Q4 call providing more visibility."