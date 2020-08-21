Here's what one of the best performing funds of the last decade is buying

In this photo illustration the logo of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc. is displayed on a smartphone.

One of the top mutual funds of the decade was busy during the second quarter, piling into shares of high flying e-commerce company Shopify, among others.

The T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund is among the very best performing mutual funds of the past decade, returning 23% annually over the past 10 years, according to Morningstar.

The technology focused 52-stock fund has returned nearly 40% this year, thanks to leaders in mega-cap tech driving markets from the depths of the coronavirus market rout.

The fund's top ten holdings account for nearly 40% of its net assets. So what has changed since the first quarter? Take a look at the fund's top holdings as of July 31, 2020.