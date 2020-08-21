Judge denies Trump's bid for a stay of subpoena in Manhattan DA's tax records case

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, August 20, 2020.

A federal judge on Friday denied President's Donald Trump's bid to temporarily block a ruling allowing a subpoena for his tax returns and other financial records.

The ruling came a day after the judge rejected Trump's latest attempt to stop the Manhattan District Attorney's office from enforcing a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

Trump's lawyers on Thursday had filed a request for an emergency stay pending an appeal of that ruling.

But Judge Victor Marrero wrote in his order Friday that Trump "has not demonstrated that he will suffer irreparable harm."

"The Court notes that its views remain unchanged with respect to the President's likelihood of success on the merits," Marrero added, "particularly given the concerns addressed in the August 20 Decision regarding the effect of further delay on the grand jury's investigation."

A lawyer for the president did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The subpoena from D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr., directed to the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA, seeks the president's personal and business records, including tax returns, dating to 2011.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.