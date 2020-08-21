John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for $24 million — look inside

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend are have listed their Beverly Hills home for $23.9 million.
The couple bought the home in 2016 for $14.1 million. According to the listing by Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, the home is 8,520 square feet and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Before the Teigen-Legend family moved to the property, singer Rihanna owned the house. "I never in my life thought I would be cool enough to have a Rihanna pad, ever," Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016.
Take a look inside.
The entry to the home has dramatic 33-foot ceilings and a spiral staircase. On display are Legend's many awards; he was the first Black man to become an "EGOT," meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Teigen is a celebrity chef with two cookbooks and her own line of culinary tools. The large, state-of-the-art chef's kitchen is featured heavily in cooking demonstrations on her website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.
Next to the kitchen is the family room, where kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 are often shown playing on Teigen's Instagram. (Teigen announced that she is pregnant with her third child last week in a music video for Legend's new song, "Wild.")
Floor-to-ceiling windows open up to the pool and patio.
Each of the bedrooms have their own outdoor balconies. The main bedroom features a dramatic fireplace made from brass, concrete and clay.
The main bathroom has a marble bathtub, onyx sinks and a double shower.
The closet in the main bedroom is newly redesigned and "evocative of a Chanel showroom," according to the listing. The home also contains a "glam room" as well as a dressing room.
In addition to the televisions in the family room, there is a movie theater.
The heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi overlook views of the canyon.
In April, the couple purchased a $5.1 million modern contemporary house in West Hollywood, California, a short distance from the house up for sale.
