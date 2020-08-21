John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for $24 million — look inside

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend are have listed their Beverly Hills home for $23.9 million.

The couple bought the home in 2016 for $14.1 million. According to the listing by Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman, the home is 8,520 square feet and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Before the Teigen-Legend family moved to the property, singer Rihanna owned the house. "I never in my life thought I would be cool enough to have a Rihanna pad, ever," Teigen told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016.

Take a look inside.

The entry to the home has dramatic 33-foot ceilings and a spiral staircase. On display are Legend's many awards; he was the first Black man to become an "EGOT," meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.