Taylor Swift donates over $30,000 to a student so she can afford to go to UK university

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on October 3, 2019.

Singer Taylor Swift donated £23,373 ($30,759) to a student in London, who was trying to raise funds so that she could afford to study math at the U.K.'s University of Warwick.

Swift donated the money via Vitoria Mario's GoFundMe page, which the student set up as she was not eligible for U.K. college loans or grants, having moved to London from Portugal four years ago.

In a message on the fundraising page, Swift said she had come across Mario's story online and was "so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality" that she wanted to gift the student the rest of her goal amount of £40,000.

"Good luck with everything you do!" Swift added.

In a TV interview Friday, Mario thanked Swift and said the donation was a "blessing."

Mario said on her fundraising page that she had been offered a place at Warwick to study math and had achieved high grades in her A-level exams, which are the equivalent of SATs in the United States.

Despite being unable to "utter a word in English" when she arrived in the U.K. in 2016, Mario said she has achieved top grades in exams.

Mario was a student at London's Brampton Manor Academy, a school that she said is renowned "for their work in helping young Black and minority ethnic students such as myself gain entry to top U.K. institutions."

Before setting up the fundraising page at the beginning of August, Mario said she had contacted 442 people at "top firms" to see if they could assist her or point her in the right direction but was "rejected or left without response."

She also went to some of London's most affluent areas, such as Kensington, posting her story through letterboxes to no avail.

On her fundraising page, Mario even provided a breakdown of the funds she estimated she would need to cover the cost of the four-year degree:

Accommodation — £24,000

Equipment, such as a laptop and textbooks — £3,000

Living costs, including food, transport and utility bills — £13,000

Mario said that her dream of becoming a mathematician not only gave her family a "chance at social mobility" but she also believed that her story could inspire others striving for their dreams despite gender or racial inequality, as well as those facing issues with immigration and financial barriers.