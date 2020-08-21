TD Bank agrees to pay $122 million to settle claims it employed illegal overdraft practices

TD Bank on Thursday agreed to pay $97 million in restitution to approximately 1.42 million customers, as well as a $25 million civil penalty to settle allegations brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it engaged in illegal overdraft fee practices.

Banks typically charge overdraft fees when you overdraw your checking account. Instead of having your debit card declined or the purchase canceled, your bank will cover the difference and charge you an overdraft fee. TD Bank, for example, charges $35 when you overdraft your account by more than $5 and levies up to five of these charges per day.

But under current laws and regulations, banks have to give customers the option of opting into overdraft programs before charging them these fees. According to the consent order entered Thursday, TD Bank didn't do that. Instead, the CFPB claims that from January 2014 through December 2018, TD charged consumers overdraft fees for ATM and debit card transactions without first getting their approval to enroll them into the program. In some instances, the CFPB claims TD Bank had new customers sign up for its Debit Card Advance overdraft program with the "enrolled" option pre-checked and did not mention the service at all.

Additionally, TD Bank allegedly used deceptive language when marketing its Debit Card Advance program, claiming it was a "free" service, as well as referring to it as a "feature" or "package" that "comes with" new checking accounts, according to the CFPB. But like all overdraft programs, TD's Debit Card Advance is an optional service.

Although TD Bank agreed to settle the case, president and CEO Greg Braca said in a statement Thursday that the bank disagreed with the CFPB's conclusions. "Throughout the period in question, TD had a clear process to secure formal consent before providing this service to customers, enabling them to make an informed and conscious choice," Braca said. He added that TD has already "voluntarily and proactively implemented enhancements" to the Debit Card Advance program's disclosure and enrollment processes beginning in 2014.