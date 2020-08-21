U.S. will have third act of coronavirus and it will likely be 'more pervasive,' Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

The U.S. has not yet had a "true second wave" of the coronavirus and the country could see a resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday.

"I think most peoples' perception is we had one epidemic in New York, in the New York region, we came down the epidemic curve, we had another epidemic in the Sun Belt, so that really looks like and feels like a second wave," Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box." "I do think that we're going to have a third act of this virus in the fall and the winter and it's likely to be more pervasive spread in a broader part of the country."

He added that the virus is likely to spread to rural parts of the country, some of which have been "largely unaffected to date." Cases are already beginning to build in the West and Midwest, Gottlieb said, adding that "every community is vulnerable."

He said the coronavirus does not spread like the flu, which one person might pass on to two or three others, he said, but that the coronavirus spreads largely at "super-spreading events" such as large gatherings, especially indoor events.

"Really, an outbreak can happen anywhere," he said.

While daily new cases have fallen steadily for about a month in the U.S., the number of new cases reported every day remains above 40,000 and more than 1,000 people in the U.S., on average, are still dying everyday due to Covid-19. Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday he'd like to bring the number of daily new cases down below 10,000 and see daily new deaths fall to under 250.