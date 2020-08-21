Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

A trader works during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

Data from IHS Markit showed U.S. manufacturing activity hit its highest level in 19 months in August, while services were at their highest level in 17 months. Meanwhile, existing home sales for July saw a record month-over-month spike of 24.7% . The average selling price for homes also hit an all-time high, jumping to $304,100.

Apple shares rose 5% to a fresh all-time high , building on its rally for the week. Deere , meanwhile, climbed 4% on the back of better-than-expected results for the previous quarter.

Consumer confidence and even more housing numbers are set for release next week. The Federal Reserve is also set to hold its annual symposium on monetary policy.

