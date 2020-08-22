California battles more than 500 fires with no end in sight as emergency response stretched thin

A firefighter rubs his head while watching the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread through the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Some of California's largest wildfires in state history are growing larger and more destructive, with no end in sight as emergency response efforts are stretched thin and tens of thousands of people are forced to evacuate their homes.

At least 560 fires have burned more than 900,000 acres, killed five people and forced evacuation orders for more than 119,000 people.

The two major groups of fires — the LNU Lightning Complex in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Solano counties and the SCU Lightning Complex in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties — are the second and fourth biggest fires in state history, according to Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency.

Another blaze, called the CZU Lightning Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, has forced evacuations of more than 64,000 people.

The fire near Vacaville, known as the Hennessey Fire, part of the LNU Lightning Complex, has burned down houses and killed a Pacific Gas & Electric worker who was helping the response to the blazes.

The fires have been the worst in the northern and central regions of California and are expected to expand this with weekend due to high heat and winds that will exacerbate the spread of flames.

The state's fire season is getting longer and more destructive every year. Human-caused climate change is driving more frequent and severe heat waves and larger wildfires across the Western U.S.