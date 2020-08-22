Op-Ed: Why a PPE shortage still plagues America and what we need to do about it

Nurses and supporters participate in a vigil at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, during a shift change for nurses, amid the global coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

Six months into the Covid-19 crisis, there is still a dire shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for our health-care workers, particularly those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors and nurses are still reusing single use N-95s and experiencing shortages of face shields and gloves. How did this happen in a country ranked No. 1 in pandemic preparedness by the WHO, one which comprises 40% of total global pharma spending, and represents 24% of global economic output? At the start of the crisis, the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile included 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks, about 1% of the 3.5 billion required in the U.S. in the first year of the pandemic. The reason for the shortage was clear then: a reliance on outsourcing PPE manufacturing to China. The White House had to order 500 million respirators from China, and received a delivery timeline of 18 months or more. But despite the efforts of major U.S. companies and innovative entrants shifting to produce PPE (HanesBrands, Tesla), why has this shortage persisted? Because there are already signs that PPE manufacturers are ramping down production to avoid the risk of holding surplus inventory. With the prospect of another wave of Covid cases in the fall, this could lead to additional shortages.

As the co-founder and CEO of 3DBio Therapeutics, which 3-D bioprints medical implants end-to-end in New York City, when Covid-19 began I wanted to help. I witnessed firsthand the PPE shortage doctors, nurses and other health-care workers had to deal with at the height of the crisis that endangered their safety. In response, we pivoted and worked nights and weekends to build a Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR), under the moniker American PAPR. PAPRs, crucial PPE for medical professionals treating infectious disease, consist of a hooded plastic mask and breathing tube that block 99.97% of small particles. PAPRs were most famously worn by the doctors in the movie "Outbreak."

What is hampering PPE supplies