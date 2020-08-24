Are you more emotionally resilient than the average person? Take this test to see what skills you have

Emotional resilience isn't about winning a battle; it's the strength to power through and adapt to stressful situations. It's the fine balance that we develop between our emotions and the way we let them affect all aspects of our lives — at work, at home, and in our personal, professional and social relationships. While spending more than a decade researching and refining emotional intelligence practices in the workplace, I've seen over and over again that the most resilient individuals and teams aren't the ones that don't fail, but rather the ones that fail, learn and thrive because of it.

How much emotional resilience do you have?

= Sometimes 5 = Often 1. I am aware of my thoughts and feelings. ________ 2. I believe in my inner potential. ________ 3. I am willing to adapt. ________ 4. I think before reacting. ________ 5. I forgive myself and others. ________ 6. I have the power to overcome difficulties. ________ 7. I peacefully resolve conflict with others. ________ 8. I focus on finding solutions to problems. ________ 9. I express my emotions in a socially acceptable way. ________ 10. I acknowledge negative emotions instead of bottling them up. ________ 11. I'm able to create and sustain long-term relationships. ________ 12. I'm not ashamed to ask for help when I need it. ________ 13. I focus on things I can control or influence. ________ 14. I can handle criticism. ________ 15. I am aware of my strengths and weaknesses. ________ 16. I learn from failure. ________ 17. I cooperate well with others. ________ 18. I focus on the present and future instead of dwelling on the past. ________ 19. I believe there are people who love me. ________ 20. I love myself. ________ Total score ________ 0–34: Low emotional resilience: You may be oversensitive to stress, overreact and have poor coping skills when dealing with challenges. This could be a hindrance to your job performance and career advancement. Use the practices in the section below to strengthen your resilience. 35–69: Average emotional resilience: Your ability to combat stress and bounce back from challenge exists, with room for improvement. Once you've mastered the technical skills of your job, refining your soft skills can help you continue to advance. Remember, at some point in your career, raw talent and ambition become less important than your personal image, emotional management and ability to influence people and organizations. 70–100: High emotional resilience: This is the ultimate target for everyone. You have a well-balanced emotional reaction to, and perception of, stress. You recognize that thoughts influence actions and generally have an optimistic mindset even in the face of a challenge. This increases your level of emotional awareness with self and influence with others.

How to boost your emotional resilience