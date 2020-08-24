Coronavirus live updates: WHO says 172 countries in on global vaccine plan; Chinese e-commerce giants see a boost

LIVE UPDATES
Scientists are expressing some doubts about the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment for Covid-19 patients. In a Sunday news briefing, President Donald Trump touted the treatment as a "breakthrough." Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that while there was enough data to justify the authorization, the treatment is not a "home run."
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: