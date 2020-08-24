Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: WHO says 172 countries in on global vaccine plan; Chinese e-commerce giants see a boost

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Scientists are expressing some doubts about the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment for Covid-19 patients. In a Sunday news briefing, President Donald Trump touted the treatment as a "breakthrough." Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that while there was enough data to justify the authorization, the treatment is not a "home run." 

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 23.4 million
  • Global deaths: At least 809,300
  • U.S. cases: More than 5.7 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 176,800