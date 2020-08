A Tesla logo is pictured during the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2020 in Brussels . (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that Tesla shareholders who have already seen healthy returns on paper from their initial investments should consider taking some profits.

Basically, he's saying don't get greedy.

"This is the greatest momentum story ever told, so I'm sure that the people that are in it even hate the idea of taking out" money while the stock soars to dizzying heights, Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."