Joe Biden says Kenosha cops 'must be held accountable' for shooting Black man Jacob Blake in the back

Cops in Wisconsin "must be held accountable" after shooting a Black man in the back in front of his young children, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday.

Police shot Jacob Blake, 29, multiple times in Kenosha, Wisc., on Sunday as he opened the door to a car where an attorney hired by his family said his three children sat. Blake was taken to a Milwaukee hospital and is stable after coming out of surgery, NBC News reported.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave as an investigation takes place, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday. It was not immediately clear how many officers shot Blake.

The shooting, the latest in a string of police violence against Black Americans captured on video this year, sparked uproar and protests against systemic racism in Wisconsin. Democratic politicians called not only for justice for Blake but also for changes to address systemic racism at the root of excessive use of force against Black people.

"This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable," Biden said in a statement Monday.

"These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob's recovery and for his children," the former vice president continued. "Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us."