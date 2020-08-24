Here are the highlights from Night 1 of the Republican National Convention

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention in a live address from the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2020.

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday, featuring speeches from Donald Trump Jr. and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and wasting no time in drawing a stark contrast with the Democrats' convention last week.

The convention began earlier in the day in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Republican Party formally renominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term in office.

Where the Democratic National Convention was held virtually from across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the opening speeches on Day 1 of the RNC took place in person on the same stage in the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

The evening was filled with zealous, fiery endorsements of Trump that at times painted a near-apocalyptic portrait of what America would become under a Biden presidency. One speaker, who said she had been diagnosed with a terminal bone cancer, said she and millions of others would have died if not for the president's health care policies and his response to the Covid-19 crisis.

She did not mention that more than 176,000 people in the U.S. have died of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, more than any other country on earth.

Interspersed between the speakers were a series of glossy videos, which by turns heaped praise on Trump for his first-term accomplishments and attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The event also featured remarks from politicians including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Ohio's Jim Jordan, along with Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk and an array of other nonpublic figures who touted Trump's record.

Here are the top moments: