Here's the speaker lineup for the first night of the Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off Monday as President Donald Trump makes his case for reelection during overlapping national crises.
Many of the speakers, including the president, will deliver remarks from around the country during the four-day event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parts of the convention will take place in the original site of Charlotte.
Trump will outline his alternatives to the vision Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden detailed in Delaware last week. The president has trailed his challenger in most swing-state polls as he struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The night's main speakers will start at about 8:30 p.m. ET. CNBC.com will livestream the convention.
C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full two and a half hours of the convention each night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.
A mix of current and former elected officials and figures in conservative media circles will appear at the convention Monday night. The headliners include Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black GOP senator who has taken a lead role in the party on racism in policing, and congressional Trump defenders Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan.
Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential hopeful, will also speak.
Here's the list of speakers released by the Trump campaign: