Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Palo Alto Networks, Portland General Electric & more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours Monday:

Standex International — Shares of the industrial mold manufacturing company rose 0.2% on the back of better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. Standex reported adjusted earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 65 cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a profit of 43 cents per share. "Since the end of April, our end markets have exhibited a gradual increase in the level of customer activity that has continued into our first quarter," said CEO David Dunbar.

Palo Alto Networks — Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.48, topping a FactSet estimate of $1.39 per share. The company also issued better-than-expected earnings guidance for the current quarter. However, Palo Alto shares slid more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Tiffany — Tiffany shares fell 0.6% after Reuters reported, citing a source, the jeweler and French luxury good maker LVMH will push back a $16.2 billion merger by another three months. The deal still lacks the necessary regulatory approval to go through, including in the European Union, according to the report.

Portland General Electric — Shares of the Portland-based utility fell more than 6% after the company announced the formation of a special committee to review recent losses from energy trading activities. Portland General Electric said it has experienced realized losses of $104 million in 2020. The company also lowered its full-year earnings guidance.