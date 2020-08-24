US Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor coronavirus treatment news

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning as investors focused on the latest coronavirus and political developments.
At around 1:50 a.m., the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.6282%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to 1.3300%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Monday's calendar does not include any major economic data releases. Nonetheless, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $105 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.
As a result, investors are monitoring news that President Donald Trump is considering fast tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine ahead of the upcoming presidential race in November, the Financial Times reported.
On Sunday, the U.S. approved the use of plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19 to treat other coronavirus patients in hospital.