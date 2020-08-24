US Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor coronavirus treatment news

U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning as investors focused on the latest coronavirus and political developments.

At around 1:50 a.m., the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.6282%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to 1.3300%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Monday's calendar does not include any major economic data releases. Nonetheless, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $105 billion in 13 and 26-week bills.