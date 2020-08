(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Value investor Joel Greenblatt believes that while parts of the stock market may be overbought, the "froth" isn't among the Big-Tech names that have carried the major indexes higher.

Greenblatt, a co-chief investment officer at Gotham Funds, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that while he understands why popular names like Amazon and Facebook give investors pause, he doesn't view those stocks as too problematic.