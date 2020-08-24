Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Since spiking to more than 64,000 cases earlier this month, the number of new daily infections in the U.S. has not topped 49,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Sunday, there were less than 37,000 new confirmed cases, the data showed. "The US is soon becoming one of the safest places in the World. And if this is true, capital will also want to seek the US," which means "stocks rise further," said Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.