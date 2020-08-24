Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow climbed 378.13 points, or 1.35%, to close at 28,308.46. The S&P 500 advanced 1% to 3431.28, closing above 3400 for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to end the day at 11,379.72. A combination of optimism around coronavirus treatments and vaccines and even more gains in Apple drove the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh record levels.
Since spiking to more than 64,000 cases earlier this month, the number of new daily infections in the U.S. has not topped 49,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Sunday, there were less than 37,000 new confirmed cases, the data showed. "The US is soon becoming one of the safest places in the World. And if this is true, capital will also want to seek the US," which means "stocks rise further," said Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.
Apple shares rose 1.2% to hit an all-time high. Shares of Delta and American Airlines rose by 9% and 10%, respectively. Cruise operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line were both up by more than 7%.
Consumer confidence data and new home sales numbers are set for release Tuesday.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.