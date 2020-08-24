What to watch today: Wall Street to start the week higher

BY THE NUMBERS

Microsoft (MSFT) said in a court filing that Apple's (AAPL) actions against Fortnite creator Epic Games will hurt the entire videogame industry. Apple removed Epic's games from its app store for violating its payment rules. Pearson (PSO) appointed former Walt Disney (DIS) executive Andy Bird as its next chief executive officer. Bird, who will take the top job at the education publisher Oct. 19, was chairman at Walt Disney International until 2018 and helped build the company's consumer digital business. Facebook (FB) Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio will leave the social media giant on Sept. 18, according to a Facebook spokesman quoted by The Wall Street Journal. Lucio had joined Facebook from HP (HPQ) in 2018. Michaels Cos. (MIK), the arts and crafts retailer, hired Michael Diamond as its new chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Diamond had most recently been an executive at restaurant operator Yum Brands (YUM), where he had been CFO for Pizza Hut's U.S. business. Blackstone (BX) struck a deal to buy the consumer health-care business of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for about $2.3 billion. It had been reported last week that the two companies were close to a deal.

