5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street looks to add to rally

U.S. stock futures were pointing to more gains at Tuesday's open after a rally put the Dow Jones Industrial Average within 1% of breaking even for the year and around 4% away from its Feb. 12 record closing high.

The S&P 500 hit another record and logged its first close over 3,400 ever. The Nasdaq also closed at another record high. Global markets were getting a boost Tuesday morning on a renewed commitment by the U.S. and China to their phase one trade deal following a phone call between the two sides late Monday.

2. Dow shakeup prompted by Apple split

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM | AFP | Getty Images

3. Republican National Convention: Day 2

A general view of the renewed White House Rose Garden, from where first lady Melania Trump will address the Republican National Convention on August 25, during a media preview hosted by her office in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2020. Erin Scott | Reuters

4. New cases in U.S. continue downward trend

New infections of the coronavirus in the U.S. ticked up to 34,567 on Monday from Sunday but continued a generally downward trend since the most daily cases of the pandemic of over 77,000 on July 16. Cumulative cases in the U.S. stood at over 5.7 million with 177,279 deaths as of Tuesday morning. The U.S. accounts for about a quarter of all global cases and fatalities.

AstraZeneca has started testing an antibody-based cocktail for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, adding to recent signs of progress from many companies on possible medical solutions to the disease. The British pharmaceutical giant is also among the leaders in the global race to develop a successful coronavirus vaccine.

5. Laura could hit U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane this week

Visible GOES-16 satellite image of Tropical Storm Marco (left) and Tropical Storm Laura (right) at 12:50 p.m. EDT Sunday, August 23. NOAA