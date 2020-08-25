5G iPhones and work-from-home trends can drive Apple shares higher, analyst says

Members of the media take photographs of iPhone 11, iPhone11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones in the Apple Marunouchi store on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

Apple's potential plans to release a line-up of 5G-supported phones as well as remote work and online learning trends globally are likely drive its stock price higher, according to an analyst.

The iPhone-maker recently became the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap, about two years after reaching the $1 trillion milestone. Apple shares rose 1.2% on Monday.

"The remarkable thing in my opinion is that Apple achieved the $2 trillion market cap without selling a single 5G iPhone," Tom Forte, managing director and senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson, said Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"To the extent that the 5G iPhone results in multiple years of positive growth for smartphones, Apple shares can continue to do well," he added.

5G refers to the fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet that aims to provide faster data speeds and more bandwidth to carry growing levels of web traffic.

Apple is currently the third-largest smartphone maker by shipment behind Huawei and Samsung. A report from the Nikkei Asian Review said the U.S. tech giant is slated to release four models in its 5G lineup with three different screen sizes. The report also said Apple is facing delays of between four weeks and two months for mass production.