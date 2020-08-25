Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees to sign up for internal emergency systems amid California wildfires

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees this past week, telling workers to sign up for an internal emergency alert system that includes location-specific assistance, as California wildfires continue to blaze across the state.

"Like many Bay Area Googlers, the first thing I noticed when I stepped outside today was the smell of smoke from nearby fires," Pichai said in an email sent to employees late last week and obtained subsequently by CNBC. "Fires burning across California and Colorado have already prompted thousands to evacuate their homes and our hearts go out to the many Googlers affected."

Google did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Pichai told employees that the company is tracking staffers who have opted in to its internal emergency notification system, which is run by its security teams. Google's Global Security and Resilience Services, which Pichai refers to as "GSRS," is tracking and reaching out to employees in affected areas while offering support, he said. The GSRS team organized tips for employees on preparing for poor air quality, evacuations and power outages "with peak wildfire season only just beginning in the U.S., and made even more challenging by Covid-19," he said.

"Our security teams continue to monitor the situation and reach out to Googlers who may be affected as the fires move," Pichai continued in the company-wide email. "If you haven't done so already, a reminder that you can share your location history with our Emergency Locator and Notifier system so that our security teams can provide support if you need it."