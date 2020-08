The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building stands behind a fence in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Citigroup has given up on its position that stocks are headed for a big decline this year, as it sees the Federal Reserve providing a safety net against issues weighing against the market.

The bank's equity strategists said in a note that their earlier bearish predictions now appear "unlikely as unbridled Fed easing, negative real rates and technical indicators show resistance breakouts."

In turn, they have raised their forecast for 2020 and provided some guidance as well into 2021.