Accused Jeffrey Epstein sex crime enabler Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to be put into jail's general population

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday lost her bid to be transferred from solitary confinement into the general inmate population of the Brooklyn jail where she is being held on charges of abetting Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls.

Manhattan federal court Judge Alison Nathan also denied a request by Maxwell's lawyers to order that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons monitor her in the same manner that the agency monitors other detainees in that jail.

Maxwell's lawyers have argued that her ability to prepare for trial is being hampered by the fact that she is being held under strict restrictions, which include being closely watched by, among other people, BOP psychologists.

Nathan also rejected a request by defense lawyers that prosecutors be forced to disclose the identities of three women whose claims of being abused by Epstein after Maxwell recruited them as underage girls form the basis of the pending criminal charges against her.

The judge said that that request for disclosure was "premature" in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Maxwell, 58, is being held without bail on charges related to her alleged recruitment and grooming of girls to be sexually abused by the wealthy money manager Epstein, sometimes with her participation, at multiple locations in the mid-1990s.

One of the alleged victims was just 14 years old at the time she was recruited.

Maxwell also is charged with perjury for allegedly falsely denying while under oath for depositions in a civil lawsuit about her alleged conduct as his procurer.

She was arrested in early July at a million-dollar hideaway in New Hampshire on the charges, which were lodged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty in the case, which has drawn worldwide attention for, among other things, her and Epstein's past friendships with Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as with Prince Andrew and other celebrities.