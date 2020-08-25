Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Nordstorm, HP Enterprise and more

Salesforce cofounder and co-CEO Marc Benioff speaks during the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Salesforce — Shares of the software company surged more than 11% after the bell on Tuesday following its blowout earnings. The soon-to-be Dow member reported earnings per share of $1.44, topping estimates by 77 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $5.15 billion, higher than the $4.9 billion forecast on the Street. Revenue from the core Sales Cloud, which enables salespeople and managers to keep track of business, totaled $1.28 billion, growing 13% on an annualized basis.

HP Enterprise — Shares of HP Enterprise jumped more than 6% in after hours trading following its better-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $6.82 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $6.06 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Nordstrom — Shares of the department store company lost 5% in extended trading following its disappointing quarterly earnings. Nordstrom reported a loss of $1.62 per share, compared to the loss of $1.48 per share expectation, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also missed estimates, coming in at $1.86 billion, compared ot the $2.38 billion estimated.

Toll Brothers — Shares of the luxury homebuilding stock jumped nearly 3% in after hours trading after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Toll Brothers reported earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Refinitiv. Signed contracts rose 26%, a company record.

Urban Outfitters — Shares of the retailer soared more than 11% in extended trading on Tuesday after reporting strong-than-expected earnings. Urban Outfitters earned 35 cents per share on revenue of $803 million. Wall Street had forecast a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $673 million, per Refinitiv. Urban's same store sales dropped 13%, compared to the decline of 27% expected.