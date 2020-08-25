Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Nordstorm, HP Enterprise and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Salesforce — Shares of the software company surged more than 11% after the bell on Tuesday following its blowout earnings. The soon-to-be Dow member reported earnings per share of $1.44, topping estimates by 77 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $5.15 billion, higher than the $4.9 billion forecast on the Street. Revenue from the core Sales Cloud, which enables salespeople and managers to keep track of business, totaled $1.28 billion, growing 13% on an annualized basis.
HP Enterprise — Shares of HP Enterprise jumped more than 6% in after hours trading following its better-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $6.82 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $6.06 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Nordstrom — Shares of the department store company lost 5% in extended trading following its disappointing quarterly earnings. Nordstrom reported a loss of $1.62 per share, compared to the loss of $1.48 per share expectation, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also missed estimates, coming in at $1.86 billion, compared ot the $2.38 billion estimated.
Toll Brothers — Shares of the luxury homebuilding stock jumped nearly 3% in after hours trading after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Toll Brothers reported earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $1.52 billion, according to Refinitiv. Signed contracts rose 26%, a company record.
Urban Outfitters — Shares of the retailer soared more than 11% in extended trading on Tuesday after reporting strong-than-expected earnings. Urban Outfitters earned 35 cents per share on revenue of $803 million. Wall Street had forecast a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $673 million, per Refinitiv. Urban's same store sales dropped 13%, compared to the decline of 27% expected.