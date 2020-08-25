Treasury yields move higher as investors await housing data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday morning as traders awaited for a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later this week.

At around 1:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.6607%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped to 1.3623%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Investors were monitoring news that the U.S. Trade Representative and Treasury Secretary hold a phone call with the Chinese Vice Premier Monday evening to discuss the state of the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement.

Furthermore, traders are also following coronavirus-related treatment news. The World Health Organization cautioned Monday against the use of plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients to treat new infections. Their comment came after the United States approved the treatment on Sunday.

However, the focus for investors this week is on a key speech by Jerome Powell Thursday.