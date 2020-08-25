Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The U.S. Census reported a 36% surge in sales of newly built homes in July. However, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell for a second straight month . Those mixed data sets come ahead of a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later this week.

Salesforce shares rose 4% while Amgen and Honeywell were both up by at least 3% after it was announced the three companies will be added to the Dow later this month. The three stocks they will replace — Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies dropped 3%, 1% and 1.5%, respectively. Apple, meanwhile, dropped 0.8% to snap a five-day winning streak. Shares of Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft were higher.