Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow slid 60.02 points, or 0.2%, to 28,248.44 as shares of Apple snapped a 5-day winning streak. However, the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to close at 3,443.62. The benchmark hit another record on strength in other tech shares. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8% to 11,466.47, also a record. The Dow fell amid a big shake-up for the average.
The U.S. Census reported a 36% surge in sales of newly built homes in July. However, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell for a second straight month. Those mixed data sets come ahead of a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later this week.
Salesforce shares rose 4% while Amgen and Honeywell were both up by at least 3% after it was announced the three companies will be added to the Dow later this month. The three stocks they will replace — Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies dropped 3%, 1% and 1.5%, respectively. Apple, meanwhile, dropped 0.8% to snap a five-day winning streak. Shares of Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft were higher.
Data on weekly mortgage applications and durable goods orders are set for release Wednesday.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.